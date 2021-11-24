Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. 90,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,956,155. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.