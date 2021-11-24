Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

