Corrado Advisors LLC Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 356.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,942 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 115.5% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 96.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,798. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.