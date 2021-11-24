Corrado Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGF. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 521,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,972,000 after purchasing an additional 346,886 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,933 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 257,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,218,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock remained flat at $$46.77 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,784. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73.

