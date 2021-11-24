Corrado Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 1.5% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 471,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after buying an additional 197,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after buying an additional 155,057 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 497,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

QEFA stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $76.86. 31,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,867. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $79.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.