Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases 2,187 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 335,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter.

HACK traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,901. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29.

