Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of IXP stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $84.87. 19,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,300. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average of $86.29. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.21.

