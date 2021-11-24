Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 5,577 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January makes up about 2.3% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 1.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,951. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.91.

