Corrado Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 3.0% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.23. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.05 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

