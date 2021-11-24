CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $198,150.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $198,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total value of $193,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $267,218.50.

On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $193,670.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.

CRVL stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.81. The stock had a trading volume of 49,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,920. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $200.71.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

