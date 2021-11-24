Cosmo Coin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $181,231.44 and $20.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00247581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

