Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $29.51 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $29.51 or 0.00051503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $6.64 billion and approximately $519.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,684.83 or 0.98916351 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00041350 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.46 or 0.00527804 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 282,893,984 coins and its circulating supply is 225,109,381 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

