Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Buffington Mohr McNeal’s 6th Largest Position

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $549.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $545.82. The firm has a market cap of $242.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

