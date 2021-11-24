Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Couchbase alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.