Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 2,046 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 770,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $198.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $386.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.04. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

