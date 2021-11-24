Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 365 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,892,863 shares of company stock valued at $659,916,656. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $337.25 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.