Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 550 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after purchasing an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after purchasing an additional 682,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,840,000 after purchasing an additional 392,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $306.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.12. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $259.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

