Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

