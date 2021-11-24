Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 1,111 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.