Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 440 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,915.64 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,849.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,666.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

