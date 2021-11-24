Courtenay O’connor Sells 4,375 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SQSP stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 346,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,380. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Squarespace’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQSP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

