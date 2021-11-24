Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213,694 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CUZ opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

