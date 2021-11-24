Covesting Reaches Market Cap of $8.65 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $293,957.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Covesting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044693 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00245618 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00087474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

