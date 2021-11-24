Cowen Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $130.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.
NASDAQ JACK opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
