Cowen Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $130.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

