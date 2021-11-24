CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Shares Up 0.9%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Separately, Macquarie cut CP ALL Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04.

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.