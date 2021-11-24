CPChain Achieves Market Cap of $3.60 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $435,603.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.24 or 0.00357669 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012360 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005863 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.