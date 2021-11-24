CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

CPPGroup (LON:CPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 635 ($8.30) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.94% from the company’s current price.

CPPGroup stock opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Wednesday. CPPGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 262 ($3.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.01 million and a PE ratio of 275.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 427.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 465.97.

Get CPPGroup alerts:

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.