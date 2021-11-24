CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

CPPGroup (LON:CPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 635 ($8.30) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.94% from the company’s current price.

CPPGroup stock opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Wednesday. CPPGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 262 ($3.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.01 million and a PE ratio of 275.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 427.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 465.97.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

