Craig A. Collard Acquires 5,601 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Director Craig A. Collard purchased 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SRRA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,117. The firm has a market cap of $346.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

