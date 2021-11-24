Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,382.17

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,382.17 ($31.12) and traded as high as GBX 2,620 ($34.23). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,600 ($33.97), with a volume of 7,309 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £923.69 million and a P/E ratio of 73.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,418.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,382.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.00. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

In related news, insider Keith Neilson acquired 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.70) per share, with a total value of £50,008 ($65,335.77).

Craneware Company Profile (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

