Cream Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $20,613.11 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,842.03 or 0.99320242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.12 or 0.00360154 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.00485735 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00186042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012475 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001591 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001226 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

