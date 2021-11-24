Credit Suisse Group Increases J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $130.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of SJM opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $31,987,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 859.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after buying an additional 236,210 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $26,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

