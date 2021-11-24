Credit Suisse Group Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $440.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $450.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

Shares of ADSK opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $252.60 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

