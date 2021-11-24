Credit Suisse Group Upgrades MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) to “Outperform”

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MCHVF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MCHVF remained flat at $$0.70 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561. MGM China has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

