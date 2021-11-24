CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CRH has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

