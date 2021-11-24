CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

CRH traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.05. 30,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,945. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 21,072.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRH by 116.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CRH by 33.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

