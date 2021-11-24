Critical Survey: Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) vs. Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Easterly Government Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Easterly Government Properties $245.08 million 7.55 $11.96 million $0.30 71.57

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A Easterly Government Properties 9.50% 1.91% 1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Easterly Government Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00

Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.77%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

