CROAT (CROAT) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $572,625.39 and approximately $28.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 90,201,280 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

