CropperFinance Achieves Market Cap of $4.95 Million (CRP)

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One CropperFinance coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CropperFinance has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068338 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CropperFinance (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

