CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Buys $19,250.00 in Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CAPL stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,059. The firm has a market cap of $738.89 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.16. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 420.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

