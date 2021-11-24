Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 19,035 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.80. 17,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,961. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.61. The company has a market capitalization of $228.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

