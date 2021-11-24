Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 89,034 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 323.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,145,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.06. 9,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.90 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

