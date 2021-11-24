Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,715 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $51.98. 34,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

