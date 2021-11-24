Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 32,013 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 94,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 120.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.37. The company had a trading volume of 187,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,994,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $146.29 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $273.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.