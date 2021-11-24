Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,092 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.92. 230,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,580,553. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.