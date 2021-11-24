Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,181 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 22.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 204.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 22.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 153.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.84. The company had a trading volume of 188,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average of $104.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

