Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 20,696 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $66,545,364.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650,709.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514,945 shares of company stock valued at $809,165,765 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.31. The stock had a trading volume of 120,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average is $143.31. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $407.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.