Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 473,617 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 473,617 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.59. 266,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,946,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

