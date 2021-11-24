Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 533,498 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,498 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,170 shares of company stock worth $4,135,496 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 94,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,412,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

