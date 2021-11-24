Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 329,664 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.7% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 191,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,709,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

