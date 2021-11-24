CrowdStrike (CRWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $138.24 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of -277.80 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,321,394 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.32.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

